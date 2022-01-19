DA Jared Williams releases statement on Antione Redfield self-defense shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams has released a statement regarding a prior self-defense shooting involving 21-year-old Antoine Redfield who is charged with Murder in the drive-by shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

After two years of investigation by two separate District Attorney administrations, the realities of the

Redfield/Lawson case forced the State to dismiss the charges. This was not a judgment call. This was not a choice. This was a requirement by law.

When I took office in 2021, we immediately began reviewing the file and preparing it for trial. Multiple memos from 2020 noted this case was likely unprovable from the beginning, as Georgia is a “Stand Your Ground” state, which requires prosecutors to disprove claims of self-defense and defense of others. After a year of diligent work by the previous administration, my office worked an additional year to strengthen the case and overcome its problems.

This was a chaotic gunfight at a nightclub between four gang members, two of whom died. The lead investigator testified that he could not determine who shot first. Neither witness testimony nor physical and ballistic evidence could prove who shot whom. No firearms were recovered from the scene. Video of the incident did not show who shot first, preventing the State from proving that this was not self defense or defense of others.

It became clear that despite our best efforts, the State could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Redfield shot for any reason other than to save his own life or his friend’s life. The probable cause standard required for arrest warrants is much lower than the standard the State is held to at trial. While no prosecutor wishes to let violent gang members back on the street, no ethical prosecutor can try a man for murder without the evidence to prove it.

The circumstances that bring this case back to the forefront today are gut-wrenching, sad, and heart-breaking. Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Arbrie Leigh Anthony, a young child who deserved so much better than to lose her life. We pray for our community that so desperately needs healing after too much senseless violence. The District Attorney’s Office stands ready to prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law.

District Attorney Jared Williams