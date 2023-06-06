AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County District Attorney has chosen NOT to pursue charges against an attorney with the Public Defender’s Office that arrested for supplying his client with a toilet paper wrapper, which is considered contraband.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rodrequez Burnett was charged on March 30, 2023, with felony Introducing Prohibited Items to an Inmate.

According to the release, Burnett met with his client earlier that week, during which he entered a closet inside a multipurpose room and removed a roll of toilet paper which he handed to the inmate. The inmate removed the outer wrapper from the toilet paper and concealed the wrapper in his clothing. Burnett then returned the roll of toilet paper to the closet. Investigators say the inmate left the room and distributed the wrapper to other inmates.

The wrapper is considered contraband as it is commonly used to roll tobacco and other substances for smoking, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Your District Attorney’s Office is focused on serious violent felonies. While a misdemeanor could be pursued for handing an inmate toilet paper, our limited resources are best devoted to the murders, sexual assaults, and senseless violence that our community is fed up with,” says District Attorney Jared Williams.