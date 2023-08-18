AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – District Attorney Jared Williams has released a video statement regarding recent violence in local schools, including this week’s shooting incident at T.W. Josey High School.

“The truth is that we need to wake up,” said D.A. Williams. “Reacting to crime is not and has never been, enough. It will not make us safer in the long run unless we invest in our kids and our community as a whole. We have to make choices about how we as a community are going to join together and forget about who gets the credit or who takes the blame, but find solutions for our kids.”