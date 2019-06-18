Cyndi Bailey introduces HAG Life

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – We’re talking about aging- and not just aging gracefully, but hotties aging gracefully- affectionately known as HAGs.

HAG Life is a lifestyle brand designed to encourage women and men through the aging process.

Its mission is to empower, embolden, and astonish humanity through the inevitable act of aging by doing it with grace and kindness.

Cyndi Bailey is the founder and creator of HAG Life, She shares information, stories, and guidance with love and laughter!

