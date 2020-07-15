Cyber Patriot is virtual and national this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Cyber Patriot camp started Monday in Augusta, but there are some changes this year. It’s online to allow the competition to expand.

Middle and high school students from Augusta all the way to Canada are competing to learn about cyber security.

It’s normally at the Georgia Cyber Center and includes the Alliance for Fort Gordon, and NSA Georgia.





Cyber Patriot 2020

The whole idea behind the camp is to get students interested in the cyber industry at a young age.

Executive Director of the Alliance for Fort Gordon, Dr. Thomas J. Clark, says, “in 2016 our region only fielded 18 cyber patriot teams. This year we fielded 121 in our middle and high schools. And then little Augusta, Georgia is now the nations Cyber Patriot Center of Excellence for the entire nation. Wow.”

The camp runs until Friday. Registration is now closed.