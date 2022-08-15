AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A private school in the CSRA will tap on the shoulders of international tech leaders in town this week for TechNet in hopes of giving more students a seat a the cyber learning table.

“That’s right!”

Students sang while reading music, for the first time, during Ms. Orth’s music class inside of a building located in the heart of Augusta’s Harrisburg community. There, you will find Challenge Preparatory Academy.

During Monday’s professional day, 7th grade student Daeveone Ready wore a suit and tie while talking with NewsChannel 6 during a tour.

“We do all types of science,” he explained while on the second floor of the institution that just opened in January of last year.

The private school on Ellis Street teaches state approved standards, such as math, reading and science.

“We do also coding, where we can code robots in this room,” Ready shared.

But these students also get a taste of life in the cyber world, hands on. Infused in the curriculum is everything you need to know about one growing industry, technical careers. And Principal Mayrether Willis wants her 6 through 12 students ready to walk into the Georgia Cyber Center downtown.

“It bothers me if our kids go down to the Riverwalk and they see that building and have no clue what it is and what it could mean to them economically,” she said.

Willis spent the past two decades working in education and the military. She plans to speak with leaders from the Department of Defense, local government and other educators about ways they can partner and provide resources to grow the school, something already in the works.

“A tech company gets on board, then they will partner with us and we will open up a career academy that their company specializes in,” explained Willis.

With the help of Greater Saint John Baptist Church, Challenge Prep Academy plans to expand down and across the street. Willis said with tech partnerships, she can eventually make her 20 plus and growing pupil academy tuition free.

Once complete, Willis said students will be cyber literate.

“You need to be able to sit down and plan how to develop an app,” Willis said. “The coding of the app is one part.”

A meeting takes place Monday night at 5:30 until 6:30 at Jessye Norman School of the Arts on Greene Street in Augusta.