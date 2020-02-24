Cutting SPLOST wish list down to size

Augusta Commissioners are looking at a 250 million dollars SPLOST package to put before voters in November but to get there is going to require a chain saw of cuts and not a scalpel.

250 million dollars would be the largest SPLOST package ever approved by voters but city leaders are facing an 880 millon dollar SPLOST wish list so there’s a lot of hands out for that 250 million dollars.

“It sounds like big money, and a whole lot of it you write a 100 million dollar check over here, two million dollar check over there you don’t have much in the long run,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners are deciding how to spend that 250 million dollars.

They’ve said they want 75 million dollars for road re-surfacing.

The Cyber Center deck is built so to pay off the bonds is another 16 and a half million dollars.

And commissioners said they support another 14 million for a Juvenile Justice Center.

But there are other projects seen as necessities, like a 500 space parking deck at the depot site for Unisys.

“It would take care of our parking committment that we made and must honor to one of our find companies here in Augusta,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Finance officials saying all the commitments have taken up more than half the 250 million target.

“150 Million dollars right there so if you set your target you’ve got 100 million dollars to devote to other projects,” said Finance Director Donna Williams.

Then there’s the future of Hyde Park, the city spent 8 millon dollars moving more than 100 families to make way for a 40 acre regional storm water retention pond.

City Engineers has proposed 8 million dollars for Wilkensen Garden Roadway and Drainage improvements that’s connect to the Hyde Park project however there’s no other money proposed for the storm water pond estimated to cost 16 million dollars.

“We moved everybody out, shouldn’t that become a priority?”

“To some degree yes,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners will meet next week to begin weeding out the SPLOST wish list with final approval of the project scheduled for July 7th that will allow it to be on the November ballot. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.