Cut4 Outdoors hunting group teaches outdoor tips online

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – A hunting group is making waves across the web.

“Cut4 Outdoors” makes videos documenting their hunting trips, educational tips for the outdoors and much more.

“A few of the guys in the group played college baseball. So, that’s how ‘Cut 4‘ got its name. It’s a baseball term that means ‘going home’ and we consider the woods – outdoors – going home,” said Anna Yonchak, a member of the group.

The group was founded in 2017 and features hunters from Georgia, North Carolina and Florida with each hunter focusing on their area.

Members of the group are continuing to grow as filmmakers and want to continue their mission of educating people about the great outdoors.

“We’re trying to bring the best content that we can for people who just want to get outside. It’s not just about hunting. It’s about what you can experience outside. Right now, we’re actually trying to post more outdoor videos of just basic outdoor knowledge, not just solely about hunting, but anything about animals, food plots, or even just how we run the camera. We get those questions a lot,” said Yonchak.

