Customers demand answers for mysterious IHOP charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many locals say the pandemic just got tougher after they were swindled out of their hard-earned money.

“You come here. Get something to eat. Chill with your family. And next thing you know, weeks, months, some people claim years later, your cards getting charged,” said Jay Williams.

Right now, no flapjacks are being served at an Augusta IHOP. International House of Pancakes number 2065 on Peach Orchard Road is closed.

“Brought my son here on the eighth. He came in from California. We wanted to eat so we ate but we paid cash. But they still took money out of my bank account Monday,” said Sharon Shoemaker.

Phyllis McCave said, “It hit my credit card and it took $37.12 out on Monday and nobody can give me an explanation why.”

The franchisee of the Peach Orchard Restaurant confirmed the charges were not duplicated, according to an IHOP corporate representative. The rep said the charges were not processed at the time of the transactions due to a technical error.

“I had to shut my card down. Now that I shut my card down, any money that hits that I got to wait seven to 10 business days before I can do anything,” said Williams.

McCave added, “I just want my money back. Everybody hollering ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ Once you ring a bell you can’t un-ring it. I mean people out here struggling now.”

“Last month they got me for $96. This month they got me 16 times on the same date on the 8th and right at $300 or more,” said Vickie Cooler.

“This woman (Cooler) don’t have any money in the bank now and she’s got bills that are coming. Got to go through that. She ain’t going to have the money to cover so what is she supposed to do,” questioned Shoemaker.

Holding back tears, Cooler is very thankful for her friend, Sharon Shoemaker, for lending a helping hand.

Cooler said, “I got my own bank account but now I have nothing in it. If it hadn’t been for her, I wouldn’t have a place to stay.”

Shoemaker said the experience has led her to look for a new place to dine out.

She added, “We come here all the time to eat but when they did her that way, we ain’t coming back out here.”

Reports have been filed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, according to some customers.

Stay with us for any further developments on this story over the air and on the web.