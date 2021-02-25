Curtis Baptist Church campus up for sale in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Curtis Baptist Church campus, which is just over seven acres in the heart of downtown Augusta, is for sale.

The property is located along the 1300 block of Broad Street, and hit the market at an asking price of $16 million.

Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate is handling the sale.

“It includes three school buildings, a church sanctuary, offices, a gymnasium and ample parking that is dedicated to the property,” director of marketing for Jordan Trotter, Juli Means said.

The campus is located in an opportunity zone, which is a tool communities use to lure new business into rural or low income urban areas with the hopes of more visitors and increased economic growth.

“That will offer whoever purchases this various tax benefits,” Means said.

Parker Dye with Jordan Trotter says it’s too soon to tell if the buildings on the campus will remain after the property is sold.

“We feel that the majority of value is in the dirt,” Dye said. “The most recent building on campus is now 18-years-old and we do believe there is value in some of that, but most likely a developer will want to utilize as much height as possible, and it’s hard to do that with existing building structure in most cases. It really depends on the developer and the ultimate use of the property.”

Curtis’ Head of School, Scott Phillips, says the process may take several years so parishioners, students, and those with an emotional attachment to the campus don’t need to worry about its short term future.

Phillips says the school and daycare will continue to be in full operation in the meantime. If the property does not sell, the church, school, and daycare will remain open. Church services are not cancelled.

“The church is not closing, that’s not the plan for the church,” Means said. “If a credible developer or buyer comes along, then the board of trustees at Curtis will reevaluate and look at the situation and think about the possibility of another campus outside of downtown.”