Current school cancellations in the CSRA

WJBF – There are some school closures to tell you about thanks to the coronavirus threat.

Warren County schools are closed until further notice. Teachers and staff will continue to report through Wednesday. Students will have to pick up instructional packets in front of Warren County Middle and High School between noon and 6 p-m on Wednesday.

Brentwood school is closed through Friday April 10th.

Richmond county schools have canceled all extra-curricular activities until further notice.

Columbia County Schools have canceled all school activities and events which involve visitors or spectators.

Paine College has announced it is suspending classes through March 27th. But some classes will continue online. Essential staff members will still be required to report to work at the direction of their supervisor.

Augusta University has suspended classes from March 16th until March 29th. Students are being told to leave campus by the end of the day Friday and to stay away until march 29th.

