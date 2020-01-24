Curbside recycling suspension gathering support

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders say a vote to suspend curbside recycling is on the way.

At a work session city leaders learned the program loses almost three hundred thousand dollars a year because of falling demand.

Another problem.. 80 to 85 percent of materials are contaminated and can’t be processed.

Some are telling commissioners this could be fixed with better customer education.

“”It needs to be suspended it needs to be ended They’re talking 85 percent and they’re talking about education, education we’ve had twenty years of education on how to do it correctly people are just not going to do it,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

If recycling is suspended some city leaders say they would want to increase the number of drop off stations available.

Right now there are just four locations.