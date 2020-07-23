Curbside recycling program in Augusta targeted to end

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ever since the city of Augusta began providing garbage service some two decades now, curbside recycling has been part of the program. Now this green practice could be looking at the red light.

Sallie McCoy has been a devoted recycler ever since the city of Augusta included it in her trash service.

“Anything that you can use over I love to do it, and I love other people to do it too” said McCoy.

Only about a third of Augusta trash customers have recycling cans. But, most don’t use them every week.

With no market for the materials the program makes no money, but costs 300 thousand dollars a year.

“I think it’s time that we end the program because it’s not proven itself to be financially worthwhile for us to do it,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“I think we should end the program right now until things come back around. It costs us a whole lot of money just to run a facade,” says Commissioner John Clarke.

Recycling bins are still being put out for pick up to go to the city transfer facility.

This is how the facility looked two years ago, lots of materials.

But this is how it looks today, completely empty because the recycling is not coming here.

From what I understand, yes it’s going straight to the landfill,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

At their meeting this week commissioners were scheduled to talk about the program, but their feelings are evident, the caption on the agenda reading,

Discuss ending the flawed curbside recycling program.

“Well they’re going to be sorry, that’s a good deal,” said McCoy.

Lot’s of questions remain on how the city of Augusta would phase out the recycling program. The answers could be coming at the next commission meeting when ending the practice is expected to be on the agenda.