CSRA’s Gold Cross joins Medicare’s pilot program, making health care more accessible

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Health care across the CSRA will be more accessible if you have Medicare.

The insurance company started a five-year payment model program and chose Gold Cross of the CSRA to join them.

This means Gold Cross will be able to emergency, triage, treat, and transport patients and get reimbursed for all of those services.

Right now, Medicare only covers Gold Cross expenses for taking a patient straight to the hospital.

So, if they treat a patient on scene and they choose not to go, Gold Cross loses those expenses.

Local hospitals and prompt cares all signed agreements with our local Gold Cross, and the initiative was competitive.

Vice President of Gold Cross EMS, Steven Vincent, says, “In Georgia, there is over 270 ambulance providers. They chose seven. And the closest one to the CSRA is over two hours away, in Georgia, in this area we are the only ones authorized by medicare to participate in this program, which is great because in our area we are the 9-11 provider.”

This new program can also allow Gold Cross to take you to urgent cares and provide telemedicine visits with a physician in a hospital. Vincent says that each crew will have an iPad handy with their truck.

The initiative will take the strain off of hospitals and lower the cost of health care.

If medicare is your provider, look out for the program to begin early spring.