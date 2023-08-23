HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The community is coming together to support a local veterinarian who was mauled by a dog at her clinic.

Support is pouring in for a local vet mauled by an aggressive dog being prepped for surgery. It happened last Thursday night at Springwood Veterinary Clinic on Old Waynesboro Road in Hephzibah. Staff members tolf NewsChannel 6 off camera that just as they got ready to sedate the dog, it became aggressive. They backed away, one technician taking cover in a shed out back and another atop a picnic table. But Dr. Emily Martin, the vet running the clinic, was attacked and badly injured.

“She’s going to be ok, but she’s going to have to have a lot of maybe rehab and different things. She’s got some nerve damage, which you know nerves take forever to heal back,” said Michael Cardenaz, who operates Zeus’ Crusaders and is currently raising money for Martin through that group to help as she recovers.

“Still have a business to run. You’ve got to pay your bills, you’ve got to pay your overhead, you’ve got to pay your employees and now she’s had this happen to her,” he said.

A witness told us the aggressive dog that mauled Dr. Martin was a pit bull. Burke County Animal Control sedated it with a dart gun and is holding the dog for a total of ten days, the legal time required to ensure there are no diseases, such as rabies.

From prayers to stories, people shared posts about Dr. Martin on social media wishing her well. Cardenaz said it’s all because she has already done so much for others, including her work with Taka, a dog badly burned in a house fire several years ago.

Cardenaz added, “He’s gone to international fame. He’s a certified burn therapy dog. He’s got his own cartoon, got his own coloring book that’s distributed worldwide. That’s one of the success stories and Dr. Martin was involved in all that.”

A staffer at Springwood said Dr. Gradous, who sold the clinic to Dr. Martin last November, has been coming in to perform needed surgeries. They are referring other clients to Burke County Animal Hospital or Euchee Creek Vet Clinic in Grovetown. Animal control told NewsChannel 6 the dog’s ten days are up August 28 and a decision will be made then about what happens next since it attached someone.

To date to Dr. Martin’s cause through Zeus’ Crusaders, click here or see the information below: