CSRA teens, including Teen Madea Genesis Williams, presented citizenship award

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Education recognized several students at their board meeting, Tuesday.

Among those recognized were Richmond County star students and teachers, the Augusta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution good citizens and varsity basketball players scoring a thousand points.

Also recognized was local teen Madea impersonator and anti bullying mentor, Genesis Williams who received the citizenship award.

We spoke with Susan Rogers, the D.A.R. Good Citizens chair, about how the schools choose the students for the citizenship award.

“We look for dependability, loyalty, patriotism, just the kind of good kid that you can always go to if you need something done, you can depend on him,” said Rogers.

“You never know what’s going on at home with their parents or their lifestyle, so I try to be there and be a mentor to the kids and be a person they can go to and talk to,” said Williams.

Richmond County Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw also recognized the Board of Education for its continued dedication to the students in the school system.