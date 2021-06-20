CSRA teachers get hands-on experience at GenCyber Camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Teachers headed back to the classroom this week. A group of 30 educators from the CSRA and Atlanta took part in the GenCyber Camp at Westminster Schools of Augusta to learn the ins and outs of cybersecurity.

“This is such an important program for the Augusta area and our teachers,” Kendra Sue Finch, the camp’s lead instructor and assistant director, says.

The program, which is funded by the National Security Agency, gives teachers at the K-12 level hands-on experience with cybersecurity. The goal is for teachers to take what they have learned and apply those lessons in their own classrooms.

“I have my first days planned out when we return [to school] in August,” Matthew Slocum, a STEM teacher at Evans Middle School, says.

“I think it [cybersecurity lessons] is really needed for kids because there are so many careers out there that kids don’t know about,” Erika Harmon adds.

Harmon is mom and elementary school teacher at Augusta Christian Schools. She says the camp has been a wake up call.

“I have three young girls who love games, like Roblox,” Harmon says. “There are some dangers that come along with that that I’m not aware of as a parent and teacher. I need to be able to tell them about it.”

The lessons the teachers learned are applicable to what is currently happening in the world.

“It’s something that’s opened my eyes to things that are going on in our world we may not realize, like exactly how bad malware is and how bad some of the attacks we heard about on the news are,” Slocum explains.