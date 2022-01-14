CSRA roads prepped ahead of winter weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) hit the road Friday morning to apply brine ahead of winter weather.

“Any of the main state highways that folks are using will see some treatment north of I-20,” Kyle Collins, a GDOT District Communications Specialist, explained. “We’re hitting Bobby Jones Expressway and all the major routes in Columbia, Richmond, McDuffie, Wilkes and Oglethorpe County as we head up that way toward the northern side.”

Brine is a mixture of salt and water. It is used to help prevent roads from freezing.

“We’ll have people on standby working on routes depending on the severity of what comes into our area.”

GDOT will work around the clock to treat the roadways. Crews will return Saturday afternoon to apply a salt and sand mixture to “problem areas” known to freeze.

“If you can, stay home Saturday evening into Sunday morning. If you don’t have to drive, just stay put. Know that we’re out there working.”

Some drivers are not taking any risks.

“I’m not going to go anywhere,” Kenneth Carol said. “We’ll stay off the roads.”

“There’s really no place I need or should go unless it’s an emergency,” Paula Churchville, added. “It’s safer to stay off the roads to limit what first responders have to do.”