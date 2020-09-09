CSRA pushes supportive initiatives for Suicide Awareness Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – September is Suicide Awareness month, which happens to be one of the top four causes of deaths in Richmond County.

Ever since the pandemic, more people are reaching out.

Augusta’s National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts zoom support groups for those in need.

Augusta University is also taking a stand to help them.

They’re pushing social media initiatives like chalking positive messages on a sidewalk and posting online.

Dr. Marlo Vernon with AU teamed up with Richmond County Suicide Prevention Coalition. She says, “we haven’t done an initiative like this across the county before, and we have been overwhelmed by the response that we’ve gotten to date, especially on our Augusta University Campus.”

World Suicide Prevention day also falls in September. It’s September 10th.

Resources:

–Richmond County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Facebook Page

-Georgia Crisis & Access Line: 1-800-715-4225 Download the my GCAL app for online chat options

-Crisis Text Line Text HOME to 741741Chalk about Suicide Prevention:

#RCChalkAboutSP#KeepGoing and #GeorgiaPreventsSuicide

-Shine a Light on Suicide Prevention:

Wear something that glows on this Thursday, September 10, to support World Suicide Prevention Day. Share it on social media with hashtags #ShineALightOnSP, #KeepGoing, and #GeorgiaPreventsSuicide.

BeThe1To:

BeThe1To

–Mental Health America

–National Alliance on Mental Illness

-Text home to 714714 to chat with someone