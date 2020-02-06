CSRA Power Outages

CSRA (WJBF) – There are widespread reports of power outages across the area after Thursday afternoon’s severe thunderstorms.

Dominion Energy reports more than 319 outages, mostly in Aiken County. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Aiken Electric Co-op reports about 746 without power in Aiken County, 32 in Edgefield. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Georgia Power is reporting about 1,863 people without power in Columbia County, 473 in Richmond County. 10,167 customers are without power in total across Georgia. CLICK HERE to view a map.

Jefferson Energy Co-Op reports more than 472 outages. CLICK HERE to view a map.