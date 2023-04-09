BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — On Monday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a..m. Burke County Native, Retired Navy Chief, Podcast Host, and Author Prince Dykes returns to his hometown to award $1,000 in stocks and children financial literacy books to kids from his foundation Global Children Financial Literacy Foundation. SRP Credit Union sponsors the event.

In March of 2023, Dykes mentor advised him to start a book drive and initiated a $10k matching contribution for every dollar Dykes raised.

Dykes and Grace Helms from SRP joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the event.