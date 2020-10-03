CSRA native releases first book “the Artist: Faith, Science, and the Rest of Us”

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — CSRA native Matt Loveland has released his first book, “the Artist: Faith, Science, and the Rest of Us.”

The book is non-fiction and inspired by his time coaching at a local high school while he was a cadet at the Citadel, and further influenced by his work in Charleston, South Carolina with the youth ministry Younglife.

We’re told the book’s tone is upbeat and redemptive: a timely foil to the rather negative national dialogue.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with Loveland about the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories