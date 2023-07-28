AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One local organization is hosting a back to school giveaway for students in the CSRA.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church is hosting the CSRA Mega Back to School Giveaway Saturday, July 29th from 11 AM to 2 P.M. at 1714 Olive Road in Augusta.

Organizers say students will receive free school supplies, enjoy games, and prize giveaways.

Organizers also state that there will be wrap around services such as access to financial literacy, health screenings, job opportunities, resources, and haircuts/hair styles.