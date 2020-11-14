CSRA holiday traditions may look different this year

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Many CSRA Families have entertainment traditions during the holidays.

The pandemic has changed how we have celebrated every holiday in 2020. It’s not over yet and the biggest family holidays are drawing near.

Theaters all over the nation have been dark since March. Most large events have been cancelled. With the holidays quickly approaching some traditional events will look different, while other are cancelled.

Scott Seidl is the Executive and Artistic Director of the Augusta Players.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ has been part of this organization for most of the past 12 years. This year we were actually going to do ‘Elf The Musical’. ‘A Christmas Carol’ is going in rotation with a handful of other shows. But even that is not happening. We’ve moved it to our next season.”

Instead of their tradition Christmas production, The Augusta Players are planning several virtual events instead. For all performances, actors are recording their songs instead of singing during taping.

“We’re doing the 12 Days of Augusta Players Christmas. From December 1 through the 12, 12 different events, every single day. Kicking off on the 1st with our Give-A-Thon. Some of those days are going to be social media surprises, which I am so excited about,” explained Seidl. “We’ve partnered with local artists to do some custom things for us. In addition to our Junior Players, we are, speaking of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ going to do a brand new adaptation of the play, or of the story that I’ve written into a play.”

While the Players are able to adapt some to the circumstances, Colton Ballet has not been able to do the same.

Tammy Westafer is the part time Development Director at Colton Ballet

“Doing “The Nutcracker” here is Augusta has been a tradition for us for 49 years. This, in fact, is the year…the first time in 49 years that we have not been able to produce ‘The Nutcracker’ in Augusta. So, we’re really sad about it and it is definitely a missed tradition by Augusta families.”

Seidl and Westafer both said their organizations are suffering because of the pandemic. To help, patrons can purchase a ticket for virtual performances or, in the case of the ballet, make a donation in the amount they would have spent on tickets to see “The Nutcracker.”

Another big tradition for families in the CSRA? Lights of the South. According to their website, they will be opening to the public from November 20 to December 30. All CDC guidelines will be followed and sources say, Santa will be there!

