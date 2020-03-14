CSRA Heart Walk now virtual event due to Coronavirus concerns

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The CSRA Heart Walk scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at SRP Park has transitioned into a virtual event due to Coronavirus concerns.

While the risk of contracting the Coronavirus is low according to the CDC, we feel it makes the most sense to eliminate any risk and put the health and safety of our attendees first,” officials said.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m.

The CSRA Heart Walk has a goal to raise $800,000 for the American Heart Association.

The Heart Walk is Heart Association’s” main fundraising event.