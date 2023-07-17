Birdhouse kits are a fun activity for your kids this summer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is planning to expand on pre-school opportunities for kids in Augusta.

A press conference was held to brief local leaders on new resources he plans to deliver to the Central Savannah River Area Economic Opportunity Authority, Inc. (CRSA EOA)’s Head Start Program.

Sen. Ossoff secured $14.9 million for the CSRA’s Head Start programs, which will be delivered as grants to the programs.

The CSRA EOA has Head Start programs in Bulloch, Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, Mcduffie, Richmond, Screven and Warren Counties.

As of 2023, the Head Start program has benefitted 18,715 children in Georgia.

