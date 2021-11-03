CSRA fans celebrate Braves World Series championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — When the Atlanta Braves won the World Series, crowds erupted in cheers throughout the CSRA. People gathered in bars and restaurants to watch the Braves clinch their first series in 26 years.

“To see my Braves, my hometown team, win is amazing,” Justin DeLoach said.

“We broke the curse,” Dominique Roundtree added.

This win is special for lifelong Braves fans like Tracey Bussey, who grew up watching Hank Aaron.

“It’s overwhelming because my stepson and I went to the last game that was played at Turner Field when he [Aaron] carried the plate over to the new field,” Bussey explained. “It feels good.”

The celebration carried on into early Wednesday morning. Fans lined up outside Academy Sports + Outdoors in Evans at midnight to get their hands on World Series t-shirts, hats and other gear

“It’s actually been a little bit crazy,” Tabitha Lessman, the softline store manager of Academy Sports + Outdoors, said. “People have been super excited. It’s been keeping us busy. It’s exciting to be part of history.”

So many fans flooded Academy Sports + Outdoors that they were running low on gear Wednesday afternoon.

“There is very, very limited stock of anything that we have left,” Lessman said.

“I love it,” Ruby Johnson said. “We stayed up until three o’clock this morning celebrating.”

“I think it’s awesome,” Scott Chappell added. “It’s so great. We’ve listened, watched and paid close attention. We’re back in the World Series again.”