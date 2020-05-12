CSRA Detention Centers monitor cleanliness to avoid COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sheriff Richard Roundtree tested positive for COVID-19 and has self quarantined, since getting his results on Friday.

He has not shown any signs of the virus, therefore he is asymptomatic. Testing is underway for the Sheriff’s office today.

Aiken, Columbia, and Burke County– all said they have not seen a positive case.

Columbia County says if they do, they’ll transport if necessary. Aiken County puts new inmates in a holding pod for 14 days, as does Burke County.

Burke County also is not allowing any visitors, but they are giving the inmates a free 15 minute phone call to their loved ones.

Chief Deputy Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis Blanchard, says, “your shoes are sprayed down before you enter the detention center. You wear a mask. Your hands are clean. Your hands are clean constantly. All of our employees wear masks. The inmates are usually allowed to go out and do work details. They cut grass throughout the county. All of that has stopped. All of our inmates stay within the detention facilities.”

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says they are even using fog machines for different areas in the detention center to insure cleanliness.

“They’re in our custody, so it’s our job to ensure their safety. The last thing we want is whether it’s the flu, whether it’s the coronavirus, whether it’s the measles, you know, it doesn’t really matter. We don’t want anything spread through our detention center. We always had a strict cleaning policy,” says Chief Deputy Blanchard.

A general order was put out in Burke County to extend these services until May 18th.