CSRA COVID-19 emergency response fund introduces third round of grants totaling $121,000

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – United Way and the Community Foundation announced today $121,000 will be given to local nonprofits in the third round of grants provided through the CSRA COVID-19 emergency response fund.

The United Way and Community Foundation announced the this emergency fund on March

20 to help provide resources to nonprofit organizations on the front lines of the

COVID-19 pandemic. $526,000 has been distributed to local relief efforts across the first three phases of grants from the fund.

Below is a statement from United Way of the CSRA and Community Foundation of the CSRA,

The following organizations will receive a collective $121,000 as part of the third round

of grants:

Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA ($45,000) – This grant will support an online

academic assistance program created by Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA to provide

structure and support for distance learning environments. Working with youth and

families enrolled in Boys and Girls Clubs, the program is designed to fill technology

gaps, help parents who may not have the skills necessary to home school their children,

and provide a routine that keeps the students on schedule for promotion.

theClubhou.se ($30,000) – A small business incubator and nonprofit, theClubhou.se

has been asked by various public health providers to produce personal protective

equipment (PPE), particularly face masks, using their 3D printers. These dollars will

allow theClubhou.se to scale this production effort and provide PPE to local hospitals

and first responders in the CSRA area. Artists and gig workers who are unemployed

due to COVID-19 will be hired to help with this effort.

Miracle Making Ministries, Inc. ($16,000) – This grant will help the Druid Park based

health clinic with additional costs for PPE, staff hours and technology needs associated

with COVID-19. Additionally, these dollars will provide prescription assistance for

existing patients who are suffering from hardships brought about by the virus.

The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA ($20,000) – The Bridge Ministry has been on the front

lines of helping the homeless and those living in extreme poverty in our community for

years. This grant will help them to purchase additional food which will serve the hard to

access populations in Columbia, Richmond, Wilkes, and Lincoln Counties.

The Mosaic Center ($10,000) – This grant will help purchase food and provide other

supportive services to residents who are living in Maxwell House Apartments in

downtown Augusta. Many of the residents work in as-needed jobs in the

hotel/hospitality industry. Due to COVID-19, most residents have not had the

opportunity to work and need assistance.

For a list of all grants given to date please visit www.cfcsra.org/COVID-19Recipients

These grants have been made possible by contributions to the CSRA COVID-19

Emergency Response Fund from Augusta National Golf Club, Community Foundation

for the CSRA, United Way of the CSRA, Chestnut Family Foundation, Bridgewater

Fund, The Wilbur and Hilda Glenn Family Foundation, Georgia Power Foundation,

Graphic Packaging International, Truist Foundation, Betty and Davis Fitzgerald

Foundation, Bank of America Foundation and scores of individuals in our community.

As the need continues to rapidly increase throughout the region, please join these

community leaders and donate to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

today at www.uwcsra.org or www.cfcsra.org.

United Way and Community Foundation staff, with guidance from a volunteer advisory

committee comprised of respected community leaders, are working together to identify

needs and gaps in resources during this ongoing pandemic. Nonprofits in the

community can submit grant applications through the Community Foundation website.

Support funds will be released on a rolling basis throughout the outbreak and recovery

phases of this crisis, making it possible to deploy resources quickly and adapt to

evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.

The first few phases of grants are focused on the immediate basic needs of financially

vulnerable individuals and families to help bolster resilience in affected communities.

These vital needs range from housing support (including shelter, rent and mortgage);

utilities and transportation assistance; and food, personal hygiene items, childcare, etc.

We anticipate our region will continue to experience economic burdens during this time.

The Community Foundation for the CSRA and United Way will continue to assess the

short and long-term impacts of this health and economic crisis on this area. Funding

priorities may shift as our understanding of need and where we can be most impactful

deepens.