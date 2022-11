AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — While unemployment rates are nowhere near where they were during the pandemic, unemployment is still high as we head for a possible recession in the next year.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia and South Carolina using unemployment rate data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from September 2022.

The national average unemployment rate sits at 3.7 percent as of October. There are 19 counties in the CSRA from both Georgia and South Carolina that have unemployment rates at nearly three percent or higher.

#19. Saluda County

South Carolina Ranking #40 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 2.7% 1 month change: 0.0% 1 year change: +0.3%

Total labor force: 8,335 (226 unemployed)

#18. Aiken County

South Carolina Ranking #33 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 2.9% 1 month change: -0.1% 1 year change: +0.2%

Total labor force: 73,249 (2,125 unemployed)

#17. Lincoln County

Georgia Ranking #50 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.2% 1 month change: -0.4% 1 year change: -0.8%

Total labor force: 3,507 (113 unemployed)

#16. Jefferson County

Georgia Ranking #46 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.3% 1 month change: -0.6% 1 year change: -0.5%

Total labor force: 6,966 (228 unemployed)

#15. Edgefield County

South Carolina Ranking #25 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 3.3% 1 month change: +0.3% 1 year change: +0.7%

Total labor force: 10,311 (337 unemployed)

#14. Warren County

Georgia Ranking #35 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.5% 1 month change: -0.6% 1 year change: -0.5%

Total labor force: 2,629 (91 unemployed)

#13. McCormick County

South Carolina Ranking #16 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 3.6% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.4%

Total labor force: 3,301 (120 unemployed)

#12. Wilkes County

Georgia Ranking #31 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.6% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.4%

Total labor force: 3,652 (133 unemployed)

#11. Emanuel County

Georgia Ranking #28 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.7% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.8%

Total labor force: 8,572 (318 unemployed)

#10. Washington County

Georgia Ranking #24 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.7% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.7%

Total labor force: 6,541 (239 unemployed)

#9. Jenkins County

Georgia Ranking #22 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.8% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.2%

Total labor force: 3,145 (119 unemployed)

#8. Screven County

Georgia Ranking #20 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.8% 1 month change: -0.9% 1 year change: -1.2%

Total labor force: 4,962 (190 unemployed)

#7. McDuffie County

Georgia Ranking #14 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 3.9% 1 month change: -0.6% 1 year change: -0.6%

Total labor force: 8,374 (323 unemployed)

#6. Richmond County

Georgia Ranking #11 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 4.0% 1 month change: -0.4% 1 year change: -0.8%

Total labor force: 82,588 (3,263 unemployed)

#5. Hancock County

Georgia Ranking #6 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 4.7% 1 month change: -0.7% 1 year change: -0.8%

Total labor force: 2,508 (117 unemployed)

#4. Barnwell County

South Carolina Ranking #8 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 4.7% 1 month change: -0.4% 1 year change: -0.9%

Total labor force: 7,439 (346 unemployed)

#3. Burke County

Georgia Ranking #5 / 50

Current unemployment rate: 4.8% 1 month change: -0.5% 1 year change: -0.6%

Total labor force: 8,984 (429 unemployed)

#2. Allendale County

South Carolina Ranking #3 / 46

Current unemployment rate: 5.7% 1 month change: -0.3% 1 year change: -0.8%

Total labor force: 2,305 (132 unemployed)

#1. Bamberg County

South Carolina Ranking #2 / 46