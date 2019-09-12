CSRA College Night kicking off Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re a parent of a high school student then Thursday night is your chance to learn more about their next step at the annual CSRA College Night.

More than 130 schools from around the U-S will be at under one roof at the James Brown Arena.

There will also be seminars and free information on the HOPE and LIFE scholarships and financial aid.

More than $16-thousand dollars in scholarship money is also up for grabs for those who attend tonight’s big event.

“The requirement is that they have a 2.5 GPA upon graduation and then after that they will receive a check from our administrator from the College Night fund,” said Gladys Moore with SRNS Education Outreach.

Tonight’s event is at the James Brown Arena from 5 to 8:30 pm.

It’s free and open to the public.