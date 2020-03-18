CSRA churches modify services

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Churches have been closing their doors across the CSRA to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some churches will continue service via livestream. Check out the list below for church service cancellations and modifications.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church will limit office hours from 9 am – 1 pm Monday through Friday effective March 18. All meetings and events, including Wednesday Night worship, are canceled until further notice. Live streaming services will be available each Sunday starting March 22 at 9:45 a.m. To access the service, click here.

First Providence Baptist Church has canceled all activities, services and meetings until further notice.

has canceled all activities, services and meetings until further notice. Tabernacle Baptist Church has canceled their gatherings for Sunday services. Instead, they will have a live stream service at 9 A.M. and at 11 A.M. until further notice.

has canceled their gatherings for Sunday services. Instead, they will have a live stream service at 9 A.M. and at 11 A.M. until further notice. The Old Storm Branch Missionary Baptist Church will not have worship service on Sunday, March 22nd, also no bible study on Wednesday, March 18th, 11:30 am or 6:30 pm.

If you are planning on canceling or modifying your church gatherings, please email us at producers@wjbf.com and let us know so we can help spread the word.

