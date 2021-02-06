CSRA businessmen say chicken wing shortage not likely in the area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a race against time to get your order in for Super Bowl Sunday but some people in the US are reporting a chicken wing shortage.

The demand for wings goes up every year around the Super Bowl and in some places, it’s getting hard to find them.

“Chicken wings have been hard to get this week. I had to call several vendors to be able to find what I needed,” said Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market Owner Wayne Lanier.

Lanier orders thousands of pounds of wings at a time and fortunately, there will be plenty to go around this Sunday while the pandemic looms.

He said, “Right now, they say production is affected, transportation and we’re exporting a lot. The United States is exporting a lot of chicken right now too.”

At Wild Wing Cafe in Grovetown, their general manager says there isn’t a wing shortage at the restaurant.

“When the pandemic started it was pretty much something every week couldn’t get. Whether it was produce or raw materials like chicken or bacon or whatever. We actually did have a hard time getting wings for a while when the pandemic first started but that’s kind of leveled out now,” said Daniel Scholer.

Scholer explained wings typically get more expensive this time of the year and Lanier is seeing that too.

“Maybe a dollar more this year. Wings for some reason have been very expensive in the past few months but hopefully, it’ll go down after the Super Bowl,” said Lanier.

The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will eat a record of almost 1.42 billion wings for the Super Bowl.

So, is it drums or flats?

“I like the flats,” said Lanier.

Scholer responded, “I’m a flat man myself. I’m kind of a wing connoisseur and the flats are the way to go.”