CSRA business owners keep fingers crossed for a November Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Right now, many CSRA businesses are still figuring out ways to adapt since the 2020 Masters Tournament was postponed. While some companies are feeling the sting, others are getting calls for their services.

We’re about six months away from the rescheduled Masters. A lot of us are excited but there remains uncertainty.

“When you’re events and travel and all the luxury parts of things when something like this happens it obviously freezes your business,” said Christy Beckham with Par 3 Rentals.

Postponing the tournament has been hard on a lot of businesses, like AllStar Tents and Events in Graniteville. Mike Flannigan says his team has been on hold.

“Nobody’s committed to anything and all of our corporate clients are staying real low right now,” said Flannigan.

Although, Flannigan is seeing some business with the City of Aiken. The city is partnering with his company to set up outdoor dining areas for restaurants.

For Party In A Tent- Augusta, Masters business is trickling in.

Owner Craig Thigpen said, “We’ve actually had a couple of companies from out of state calls us in the past week or so that didn’t call us before. And now they’re looking to book something for November.”

While Augusta National Golf Club targets a November Masters, it has not been announced if anything is changing for their patrons.

“You can’t really get back Masters week. We’re hoping to have Masters week. That would definitely save our year in a lot of ways but we’re counting on not having it as well so we have to be realistic and prepared for that.,” said Thigpen.

“It’s still early. There’s a lot of unknowns right now so people got to be comfortable going back out,” said Flannigan.

He added while business is slowly coming back, his company is using this time to do a lot of code calls.