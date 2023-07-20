We’ve rounded up a wide variety of back-to-school essentials to suit everyone’s needs.

CSRA (WJBF) – It’s almost time! Several districts around the CSRA are preparing to go back to school very soon and students (as well as teachers) are in need of supplies.

Back to School Schedule

Friday, July 21: McCormick County

Tuesday, July 25: Aiken County, Edgefield County

Friday, July 28: Bamberg County

Monday, July 31: Burke County, Hancock County

Tuesday, August 1: Glascock County

Wednesday August 2: Lincoln County, Saluda County, Jefferson County

Thursday, August 3: Columbia County, McDuffie County, Greene County

Friday, August 4: Wilkes County

Monday, August 7: Augusta Christian

Tuesday, August 8: Richmond County, Augusta Prep, Allendale County

Wednesday, August 16: Episcopal Day School

We’ve compiled a list of supply drives that we know of.

Take a look:

AIKEN, SC — Chandler Law Firm and Alison South Marketing Group present the 13th annual Fit 4 School event, which will provide free school supplies, health screenings and haircuts to Aiken County students.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Aiken County Family YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville.

School supplies will be handed out in a fast, easy drive-thru. Superheroes and fairy tale characters will be on hand, and Papa John’s Pizza on University Parkway will provide refreshments. Free haircuts and health screenings will be provided inside the YMCA.

To volunteer or to donate school supplies or resources, email fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com. For more information, go to Fit4SchoolSC.com.

