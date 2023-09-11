CSRA (WJBF) – Several events are being held around the CSRA to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

Columbia County:

Columbia County Fire Rescue cordially invites the public to attend their Remembering 9/11 Ceremony. The ceremony, which is free to the public, will take place on Monday, September 11, 2023 at The Plaza Parking Deck (7015 Evans Town Center Boulevard, Evans GA).

Fort Gordon:

There will be a 9.11K “Run to Remember” followed by a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony on Fort Gordon on Monday, September 11th on Barton Field. The ceremony begins at 8:30 and is expected to last about 30 minutes.

Swainsboro, Ga.:

There will be a ceremony at East Georgia College in Swainsboro, Monday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. with speakers and dedications.