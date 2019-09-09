CSRA 9/11 remembrance ceremonies

(WJBF) – There are several ceremonies across our area set to honor those who died on 9/11.

Brad Means will be the host of the Augusta Fire Department’s remembrance ceremony Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Augusta Common.

Fort gordon will also hold a ceremony. Those events begin at 8:46 a.m., which is the time a plane hit the first tower in New York City. It will be at the signal towers flagpole.

And Columbia County will also hold a remembrance ceremony.

That is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at the military memorial behind the library.