RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Cross Creek Razorbacks will be sitting out this week of high school football.

They were scheduled to play Hart County High School in Hartwell, Georgia this Friday.

The Hart County Bulldogs were hosting the Razorbacks for their homecoming.

According to a press release from the Hart County Charter System, “A penalty was imposed by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) against Cross Creek. This decision comes as a result of an incident that transpired during Cross Creek’s game last week…”

Last Friday, September 15th, while Cross Creek was battling Savannah High School on the girdiron, a fight broke out.

A player from each team began to fight on the field and the situation escalated and more players became involved. This led officials to end the game in the third quarter.

Cross Creek is not scheduled to play any other team this week.

No word if Savannah High was also penalized.

NewsChannel 6 is awaiting a statement from the Richmond County School System and GHSA.