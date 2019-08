Google map of location where crews are working to secure a gas leak in North Augusta, South Carolina.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Crews are working to secure a gas line leak in North Augusta.

Details are limited but we’re told the incident is happening at the corner of Bolin Rd and West Martintown Road.

Bolin Road is closed from Robinson Drive to West Martintown Road, officials added.

You’re asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work to stop the leak.