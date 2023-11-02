AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Fire Crews responded to a fire at 2104 Broad Street in Augusta Thursday night.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the call came in at around 9:30 p.m.

According to Augusta Fire and EMS Facebook page, the blaze was extinguished using master streams, deck guns and ladder pipes.

The building eventually collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Courtesy of Augusta Fire/EMS

Editor’s Note: This article originally reported that the fire was at a vacant residence, as that is how dispatch reported it to NewsChannel 6. The Richmond County Fire Department has since clarified that the fire is at a business.