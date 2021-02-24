Crews respond to train derailment on Glass Factory Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a train derailment that occurred between Molly Pond Road and Glass Factory Avenue in Augusta.

The call came in at 6:02 pm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Glass Factory Avenue.

Augusta Fire Department says a train derailment between New Savannah Road and Molly Pond Road is believed to have been caused by a medical emergency suffered by the train’s conductor.

There are no details on the number of train cars involved in the derailment, but Augusta Fire Department says that there is no danger known to the public and that nothing of significance or value is believed to have been inside the train cars that derailed.

The train conductor is receiving treatment.

According to Augusta Fire Department, it is believed that the train was owned and operated by Northfolk Southern – WJBF is waiting for a confirmation from that company and any information they can provide about the condition of the conductor.

