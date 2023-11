HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in Hephzibah.

According to Richmond County dispatch, calls began coming in at 4:19 p.m. The fire is reportedly on the 2500 block of Tobacco Rd. near Hutto’s Laundry and the Tobacco Road Barber Shop.

Details are limited. NewsChannel 6 is working to learn more details.