Crews respond to fire on Molly Pond Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are responding to the scene of an outdoor fire currently being fought that can be seen for several miles in the surrounding area.

At least five trucks are responding to the vicinity of 960 Molly Pond Rd. A Battalion Chief with Augusta Fire Department is also on scene, according to Richmond County Dispatch.

WJBF spoke with Augusta Transportation Dispatch, employees state the fire is putting out very black smoke from the scrapyard next door. Employees are also enquiring if this could be tires.

Right now through traffic is allowed to continue on Molly Pond Road.

Details are limited at this time.

