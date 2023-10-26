AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta-Richmond County Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at an Augusta apartment complex Thursday night.

The fire happened at the Highlander on Walden Dr. According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment shortly before 7 p.m.

Courtesy of AFD

The family reportedly quickly left the apartment to warn other tenants. The residents of the apartment told officials the fire started behind the stove, but they weren’t cooking at the time.

Officials say one dog died from smoke inhalation, the other made it out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The affected residents have been in contact with the Red Cross for assistance, and there is also an animal shelter on-site to address any pet-related needs.