Crews back in Augusta cemeteries

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Crews are cutting a problem down to size at Augusta cemeteries.

R-C-C-I inmate crews equipped with grass cutting gear are back at work

The crews along with city staff have not been doing maintenance during the closing of government offices.So there we’re a lot of complaints about the condition of the cemeteries.



“It’s going to take some time to get them back in a condition that we are all happy with it’s been four to five weeks since any mowing really has happened at those locations and it’s going to take some time to get them back into shape, said Gary Hegner Deputy Director of Augusta Recreation and Parks.

The focus will be on the city’s three main cemeteries to get them cut before Sunday which is Mother’s Day.