AUGUSTA, Ga. - "It made it difficult for recounts and audits. With this system, there are three ways. There's the paper ballot itself which we'll keep for 2-years, there's the bar-code, and the image taken on the optical scanner when voters have their ballot cast," says Sharyl Sutton, Voter Education Coordinator.

Georgia is replacing its first generation electronic voting machines that's almost two decades old with a new and secure paper-ballot system.