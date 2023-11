AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a flatbed tractor trailer and a garbage truck.

The crash happened at around 2:21 p.m. on Deans Bridge Rd. near Etterlee Rd. Minor injuries are reported from this crash.

As of the time of this article’s publication, the southbound lanes of Deans Bridge Rd. are closed. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.