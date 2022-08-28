A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead.

The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road.

The person riding the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there from his injuries.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the rider as 23-year-old Justin Key of Augusta.

His autopsy has been scheduled.

