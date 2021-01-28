COVID rages but Augusta leaders not ready to close down offices

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Here at the Municipal Building it has been new normal business as usual since about May, when it comes to COVID cases are on the rise and so are deaths that has the city taking a hard look at what steps it could or should take next.

Even with COVID raging, the public and city workers are still coming face to face to conduct business.

But the city administrator is preparing a work from home policy and has surveyed department directors on how many of their employees could do their jobs out of the office.

“I think it’s a good first step to have something in writing about how we address the issues of having a COVID world because we want to meet the needs of our citizens, and make sure we’re open for business,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.

For several weeks in the spring city offices were closed because of the coronavirus, and with higher cases now we asked city leaders if city buildings should close again and more employees get out of the office.

“I’m fine with employees working from home if there is a way of measuring the work that they do,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“There’s a possibility of that program not working the way it should work we have staff members that work in the building and other buildings all day long we have citizens working in there offices all day long,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

“I don’t see any reason to close the building you had people who were working from home back in the spring and summer many we’re like we’re so glad to be back people want to be back,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

Back in the spring the mayor closed down the Municipal Building to stop the spread of the virus but says at this point its not something he’s ready to do again.

“Because we’re smarter we’re smarter I mean if you look at where we were in March 2020 compared to where we are now there’s been a number of significant learnings,” said Mayor Davis.

Though city leaders are looking right now at a new at a work from home policy how many employees would be impacted is not known in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.