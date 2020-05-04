Covid costs for Augusta government is $2 million dollars

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) We now have a number on the cost of the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic but what city leaders don’t have right now is an explaination.

For weeks Augusta has been dealing with the coronavirus, there been costs but city leaders are not sure how much.

“I know it’s on the agenda haven’t heard the details on what that expenditure is for, but once again that is something we’re going to have to keep a very close eye on,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners meeting Tuesday and are scheduled to take up using two million dollars out of general fund, fund balance, for covid-19 related expenses.

But it doesn’t say exactly what those expenses are, though one expense will be hazard pay.

“Another two million dollars for covid-19 if its for hazard pay it should have been stipulated as such because to put a number out with no explaination is very confusing,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Commissioners approved 5 dollars an hour hazard pay April sixth it was costing about 350 thousand dollars a week, but hazard pay, even for first responders ended Friday,

“Moving forward that is a discussion that may come up again we will absolutely be in support of it just because my guys are out in the front lines,” said Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

The coronavirus has changed city government for weeks, and that change is adding up to a lot of dollars.

“We’re taking money out and no money is really coming in and regardless of what anybody says well you can make it up the only way you can make it up is double taxes or something else,” said Commissioner Clarke.

City leaders are scheduled to get a better explanation of the costs of the city’s response as well as an update on the costs being charted for possible federal reimbursement in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.